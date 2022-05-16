North Yorkshire Police appeal for information to locate wanted Harrogate man

Robbie Nelson, aged 23, failed to appear at court where he is facing an animal cruelty charge.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by York Magistrates Court on December 17 last year.

Enquiries are ongoing to find Nelson including multiple address checks and contact with the Department for Work and Pensions and the Job Centre.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Robbie Nelson from Harrogate who failed to appear in court

If anyone knows of his whereabouts or have information that could help the police to find him, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass on information by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.