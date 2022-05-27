Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity stride into Volunteers’ Week with Stepathon Challenge

National Volunteers’ Week runs from the Wednesday 1 to Tuesday 7 and the HHCC and Volunteer Team will round off the week by raising vital funds for the hospital while recognising the hard work and dedication of the amazing #teamHDFT volunteers.

The course is fully accessible and will run from 8am till 8pm, with members of the HHCC and Volunteer Team walking at different paces throughout the challenge to support everyone participating.

Whether you are a gentle stroller or Olympic athlete, HHCC are welcoming those of all abilities to take part and they can decide their pace and how many laps they do.

Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity will be celebrating National Volunteers’ Week by hosting a 12-hour fundraising walk around the perimeter of the hospital

Sammy Lambert, Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager at Harrogate District Foundation Trust, said: “The HHCC and Volunteer Team and I are delighted to be celebrating Volunteer Week and showcasing all the phenomenal work our fantastic Volunteers do as part of #teamHDFT.

“Our volunteers go above and beyond every single day and really help to add sparkle to #teamHDFT.

"I am very excited to be taking on the Stepathon challenge again this year.

"My colleagues at HHCC, Dan, Yvonne and myself are going to smash last year’s achievement and have set ourselves a goal of 40 miles, which is more than the 36 we managed last year.

“This challenge is inclusive for everyone, whether you want to do one lap or 100, we will be beside you every step of the way, the pace is set by you and the route is wheelchair and walking aid accessible.

“I hope to see you there, of if you are out and about near Harrogate District Hospital on the day, please show our volunteers your support.”

#teamHDFT volunteers can participate for free, while anyone else who is interested in taking part can sign up for a £15 donation towards the charity.

All proceeds received will go towards supporting all service users, patients, families and staff across the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

A walking schedule is also available for participants to book time slots and fit the challenge into their day.

You can contact the HHCC and Volunteer Team at [email protected] to book a slot.