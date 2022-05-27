Harrogate school to treat special guests like royalty in celebration of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The prep school is a-buzz with final rehearsals and last-minute run-throughs as the children perfect their songs, dances, and performances in honour of the Jubilee.

Invited to attend their celebration are esteemed guests including the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate, the school’s founder and well-known regional TV news journalists.

The event is planned for this evening (May 27) and will centre around a delicious afternoon tea.

Children from Brackenfield School are set to treat special guests like royalty in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Joe Masterson, Headteacher at Brackenfield School, said: “We are very much looking forward to bringing the whole Brackenfield community, both past and present, together to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

"Given the isolation and social disconnection caused by the pandemic, we are more appreciative of our school family and sharing time together in person than ever before.

“The first half of the event will be led by the infants performing two songs, one of which has been created, by the school’s music director, Helen Leaf, especially for the Queen to mark the Jubilee celebrations at Brackenfield, featuring our talented young soloists.

“The other piece has also been written by Helen Leaf, called ‘The Promise,’ and is a peaceful song expressing the children's hope for a bright future.

"Our infants will also be singing an array of London-based songs, including ‘Maybe it’s because I am a Londoner,’ and ‘Lambeth Walk,’ both of which are especially topical choices as they were sung by the Queen as a child.”

The second half of the showcase will begin with a montage from the school’s Junior Choir, including musical numbers and readings, guiding the audience through the life of the Queen up to the present day.

Performances will include ‘Land of Hope and Glory,’ ‘Sing,’ ‘Rock Around The Clock,’ and ‘The Joker and The Queen,’ as well as extracts from songs through the 1920s and 1930s.

Mr Masterson added: “The Jubilee is a fantastic opportunity for us to hold an afternoon filled with delicious cakes and impressive entertainment, highlighting the wonderful and wide-ranging talents of our children.

"They have been rehearsing tirelessly, all eagerly anticipating their performances, and can’t wait to host our special guests.