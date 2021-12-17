Harrogate travel agent rebrands and relocates ahead of holiday booking season

The team behind Ventur Luxury Travel outside their brand new office located on Montpellier Parade, Harrogate

Ventur Luxury Travel, formerly known as Traveltalk and based on Leeds Road, has moved to the prestigious town centre location – a stone’s throw from Valley Gardens – as part of its efforts to make booking a holiday in 2022 and beyond even more of a serene experience for its customers.

Founded in Harrogate more than 35 years ago, the travel agent specialises in luxury package holidays tailored to customers’ needs, from bespoke honeymoons to solo adventure holidays and family beach escapes.

Led by Katherine Scott, the store has a team of five who are known to go the extra mile for customers, from creating the perfect itinerary to arranging in-destination touches such as must-have experiences and insider restaurant recommendations.

They’re also experts in making the most specialist and exclusive arrangements such as private air charter, yachts, and concierge services.

For 2022 bookings, the Ventur Luxury Travel team have revealed that Dubai and Oman – along with the Caribbean and Maldives – have been the most popular destinations through to April due to the low level of entry requirements and warm winter climates.

Katherine Scott, manager at Ventur Luxury Travel in Harrogate, said: “It’s no secret that 2020 and 2021 were challenging years for the travel industry, but we’re proud to make such a statement with this move – we’re stronger than ever.

"We couldn’t be happier to call Montpellier Parade our new home and to celebrate with the people of Harrogate.

"Complete with a private VIP client consultation room, luxury touches and stylish seating areas, our new store is designed to offer an indulgent experience.

"We believe the holiday booking process should be almost as exciting as the trip itself and pride ourselves on bringing this to life for our clients.”

Paul Millington, CEO of Ventur Group, said: “Holiday bookers are increasingly seeking tailored advice on which destinations meet their needs and will be most viable for a seamless trip.

"It’s an exciting time for Ventur and we’ve seen from the increase in customer enquiries over Autumn and Winter period that the appetite to travel is certainly there.

“While our brand and store has had a refresh, customers can be reassured it’s the same excellent service they’ve been receiving for many years – it’s been fantastic to celebrate the move to Montpellier Parade, where we’ll be even better placed to serve the people of Harrogate in creating their dream travel experiences.”

Ventur Luxury Travel is located at 12 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate and opening hours are: Monday to Saturday from 9am till 5.30pm

As a thank you gesture for all they’ve done over the last couple of years, Ventur Luxury Travel is offering all NHS employees in the Harrogate trust a discount when booking holidays.