Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity launch new book inspired by the experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic

Sammy Lambert, Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust with author Leah Knight

'Focus on the GOOD', which has been created by HHCC and author Leah Knight, reflects on the Covid-19 pandemic and how the community came together to support each other and those in the NHS in a time of need.

Earlier this year, HHCC began collecting thoughts, anecdotes, stories and photographs from colleagues, volunteers, patients, service users, families and members of the community concerning their experiences over the last year.

HHCC then worked collaboratively with Leah Knight to transform these recollections into a book of poetry and photography.

Contributors to 'Focus on the GOOD' also include staff from The White Hart Hotel, the Little Dragons Day Nursery, Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate, Ashville College, Belmont Grosvenor School, Mike Brown Art, Stacey J Evans Photography and the Cedar Court Hotel.

Author, Leah Knight, said: "I will always be grateful for the insight this book has given me, not only into the strength within our wonderful NHS, but also into the strength of members of the community around us.

"Reading the stories of those who chose kindness when faced with adversity, allowed me to understand the true value of one's perspective.

"Focus on the GOOD is filled with poetry inspired by stories of people we can all relate to, which is one of the many reasons it will always hold a special place in my heart.

"The book's title also provides invaluable advice to Focus on the GOOD.

"I hope everyone enjoys reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it."

Sammy Lambert, Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: "I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to Focus on the GOOD, we simply couldn't have done this without you.

"The last eighteen months has been filled with much sadness, but there have also been times where we can laugh and smile too.

"This book reflects on what has been gained as well as lost, where hope and positivity overcame fear, and how through challenging times, a sense of community spirit has shone through.

"We hope this book will help you to Focus on the GOOD."

'Focus on the GOOD' is now available for £12.99 and can be purchased from the Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity website at