120 Marathon Man returns to Harrogate following epic walking tour of the UK

Graham Wilson returned to Harrogate at the weekend after completing 120 marathons in 120 days, raising over £50,000 for charity

Graham was joined by approximately 40 people on his final mile from Harrogate Sports and Fitness Centre to the den on Cambridge Road, where he was welcomed to cheers and applause from family members, friends and supporters.

The 120 marathon man has covered 26.2 miles everyday since he set off from Harrogate Squash Club on June 26, covering 48 English counties, as well as Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Ireland and the Isle of Wight, Isle of Anglesey, the Isle of Man and a ferry crossing, covering the equivalent distance of walking from Leeds to New York City.

Graham said: “3,180 miles done and money is still coming in for the charities which is why I have done this.

“I have been all over the country and all over the United Kingdom and it has been absolutely fantastic.

“I’ve done it and I think I have surprised myself, never mind anybody else.”

Graham has managed to reach his initial target of raising £50,000 for 15 local and national charities that he has chosen to support, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Harrogate Homeless Project and Disability Sport Yorkshire.

He added: “I have been away for 17 weeks, travelled 6,500 miles, walked 3,120 miles, smiled a lot, laughed a lot, cried sometimes but done it all with the knowledge that I have made life better for others whilst enhancing my own.

“I have met some great people along the way and have some cherished and funny memories but most importantly we have raised money for some fantastic charities and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me.”

As Graham arrived back in Harrogate, he was handed a well deserved cold pint by the den staff and a pizza from the Yorkshire Dough Box.

Natasha Hamilton from Atomic Kitten even sent a video message to Graham following the completion of his challenge, ending by singing the line ‘Graham’s coming home again”.