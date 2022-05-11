Harrogate home care staff raises £5,000 for Martin House Children's Hospice

The team at Continued Care are supporting the hospice through a series of fundraising activities, including a trek at Mount Snowdon last month which raised more than £1,100.

Every year, Continued Care staff raise funds for various local organisations, with a particular focus on supporting a different charity each year.

They chose the Martin House Children's Hospice during 2021 following the challenges of the pandemic, and decided to continue this year after smashing their initial target of £800.

Staff at Harrogate's Continued Care have raised just short of £5,000 for the Martin House Children's Hospice

Carers and managers across the company’s three branches in Harrogate, Ripon and Settle have been organising and taking part in various activities and challenges.

A trek at Ben Nevis last July raised more than £2,000, while a Christmas raffle featuring prizes generously donated by local business raised £569.

Ripon carer Terrie Cass added £500 to the total after taking part in a 6km ‘Total Warrior’ event, and area manager Mike Herrington raised £600 after organising a Charity Fishing Match.

Samantha Harrison, Director at Continued Care, said: “As a company, we aim to support charities and organisations that serve the communities in which our staff live and work.

"Martin House is an incredibly special place and we are delighted to have raised nearly £5,000 so far towards their vital work with families across Yorkshire.”

Based in Boston Spa, Martin House Children’s Hospice offers support, rest and practical help to families caring for a child or young person with a short life expectancy.

Chris Verney, Regional Fundraiser for Martin House Children's Hospice, said: “We are so grateful for Continued Care’s ongoing support for Martin House.

"This money will help us to carry on providing specialist care to seriously ill babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions across the region.”

Iona Novak, Wellbeing and Engagement Lead at Continued Care who co-ordinates the fundraising, added: “Our total so far is £4,891 and we still have more activities planned this year, including the Dragon Boat Race at Roundhay Park in July.