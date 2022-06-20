Harrogate hairdressers set to take on walking challenge to raise money for The Principle Trust Children’s Charity

Over three days, staff from award-winning Westrow Hairdressing Group will cross North and West Yorkshire, clocking up visits to all nine Westrow salons in support of The Principle Trust Children’s Charity.

Dubbed ‘The Great Westrow Walk’, the hair-raising event forms part of Westrow’s 35th anniversary celebrations and aims to raise £5000 for the Trust which provides free respite holidays to children who are underprivileged, disadvantaged, disabled, have life-limiting conditions, or who have experienced poverty, trauma or abuse.

The team, whose ages range from 18 to 59 years, will set off from the Skipton salon on Friday, June 24, calling at the Ilkley branch before traversing moorland to arrive in Bingley at the end of the first day.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of hairdressers from Harrogate are set to undertake a 100 kilometre walking challenge to raise money for charity

On the second day, the route goes from Bingley to Westrow’s salon and academy in Leeds city centre, before heading to further branches in Westpark and Roundhay.

The final day will see the group leave Roundhay for Wetherby, before arriving at the finish line in Harrogate.

Marc Westerman, Westrow Director and Co-Founder and patron of The Principle Trust, said: “We are excited to be embarking on The Great Westrow Walk in support of The Principle Trust; every penny we raise will help to fund much-needed respite holidays for families across Yorkshire."

Mike Davies MBE, Founder of The Principle Trust, added: “Over the last decade the Trust has helped thousands of disadvantaged, disabled and poorly children to escape their everyday troubles and create valuable, happy memories.

"We rely entirely on donations and are indebted to Marc and the team at Westow for their incredible support."