Harrogate Foodbank receives £250 cash boost thanks to Skipton Building Society

The donation is part of a £27,000 aid scheme by Skipton to help foodbanks across the country as they tackle the ever increasing need for help in feeding the hungry and those living in extreme poverty.

The 2,000-plus foodbanks across the UK which support people who cannot afford the essentials in life provide a vital support network through local communities coming together to help those who need it most.

The money donated by Skipton’s branch will go towards daily essentials and cupboard staples to help the local community.

Bronwen Newton from Skipton Building Society presenting a cheque for £250 to Dawn Pearson of Harrogate Foodbank

Jo Bennett, Manager at Skipton’s Harrogate branch, said: “We’re delighted to support the fantastic work being carried out by Harrogate Foodbank and hope that Skipton’s donation will help the local community.

“The food poverty rate in the UK is among the highest in Europe, with millions struggling to access the food they need every single day.

"With the rate ever increasing, foodbanks need help now more than ever.”