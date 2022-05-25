Harrogate finally achieves 'toilet twinning' status thanks to women of Soroptimist International

On their last day in office, the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate, Coun Trevor and Mrs Jen Chapman, were presented with a framed certificate from President Val Hills and Project Leader, Sue Williams in the Valley Gardens.

A total of 36 individual toilets and a toilet block of four have been sponsored in low income countries around the world and are now twinned with toilets in the Harrogate district.

The figures show one in four people worldwide do not have a loo - which has major health implications.

That equates to £2400 donated by schools, the council, local businesses and, of course, Soroptimists.

President Val Hills said: "We are delighted to achieve toilet twinning status for the Harrogate district which, we believe, is the first district to be given the award in the country.”

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.

