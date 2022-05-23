Ukraine refugees: New Harrogate drop-in sessions are helping says Harrogate District City of Sanctuary

Held on Monday nights at 7pm in the Acorn Centre on Station Parade, HDCS member Margaret Bond said: “The weekly drop-in meetings for Ukrainian refugees and their host families are going really well. We average about 25 attendees per week.

“It is a sociable occasion but it offers a chance for the refugees to meet each other, and for hosts to do the same.

“There are always people on hand to help with everyone’s queries.”

Harrogate District City of Sanctuary received a boost recently when Harrogate Freemasons presented a cheque for £250 for the charity’s funds.

HDCS is also supporting World Refugee Week next month and is supporting a topical play How to be Lucky on the subject which is at Harrogate Theatre

on June 15.

For more information, visit: www.harrogatedistrict.cityofsanctuary.org/

How you can best help Ukraine...

To record your interest in becoming a part of the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, visit: www.gov.uk/register-interest-homes-ukraine

One tip to speed up the process, is to register with relevant charity sites which match sponsors to families.

Among these are www.Opora.uk

The Harrogate District of Sanctuary Group advises going to the following websites: www.homesforukraine.org.uk; www.refugeesathome.org; www.sponsorrefugees.org

Leeds-based Campervan travel agent GOAT RoadTrip has set up a team of volunteers to arrange transport for Ukrainian refugees coming to the UK and match them up with British host families. Volunteers can register their interest via www.goatroadtrip.com/ukraine

Harrogate businesswoman Whitney Lauvelle’s Justgiving page aims to raise funds to support international charity Global Empowerment Mission for Ukraine to get aid in and refugees out to stable and secure housing.

Visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/globalempowermentmission-ukraine