Harrogate drop-in for three friends on 15,000 mile rally to fundraise for Ukraine

Three friends from New Zealand in their early 20’s with Harrogate connections began an epic overland journey to India earlier this week from the top of Scotland as part of the new “Mongol Rally: Poles of inconvenience”, aka “the greatest motoring adventure on the planet.”

The rules are simple; the car must be less than 1.3 Litres, unequivocally small, and something you would hope to see your granny driving to the supermarket, as opposed to circumnavigating two continents - all the while raising as much money as possible for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The ‘Kiwis Don’t Fly Rally Team’ is made up of Daniel Patton (22), Joe Fisher (23), and Callum Kitson (22).

The team,supported by Ethical Team, purpose-driven PR experts with offices in Harrogate and London, passed through Harrogate, which has its own New Zealand connection twinned with Wellington, en route to cross the channel at Dover.

The fundraisers with UK heritage have a strong passion for adventure, challenges, and travel.

They hope the power of friendship will be enough to get them through the rally in one piece and get their inappropriately small car to multiple hard-to-reach locations in Europe and Western Asia.

Iain Patton, director, Ethical Team, said: “It's incredible how the plight of Ukraine has garnered support from young people all around the world.

"It's inspiring how ‘Kiwis Don’t Fly’ want to do everything in their power to make a difference and show solidarity with Ukraine in such difficult times”.

The rally’s first stage takes the team from John o’ Groats at the top of Scotland down to Georgia, where they will compete against other rally teams in “The Adventurists Poles of Inconvenience Rally.”

After this, they will navigate south on their own from Georgia through Azerbaijan, Iran, and Pakistan to reach their destination at the bottom of India.

The journey will see them faced with challenges including numerous deserts, travelling high up into the Himalayas, and navigating the chaotic roads of the world’s busiest cities.

The friends will raise money for the Disaster Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Appeal.

The Disasters Emergency Committee combines 15 leading charities to support humanitarian needs from the war in Ukraine.

They are now working to support more than 18 million people affected by the Ukraine conflict with water, food, shelter, and essential supplies.

To donate to the team's chosen charity, visit The Kiwis Don't Fly DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal Fundraising Page at: