Harrogate rail timetable cuts set to be reversed as Network Rail confirms plans for extra services

After a series of cuts which began when Northern reduced its timetable in December 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, fears has been growing that recent progress for Harrogate rail passengers had been going into reverse.

But this week’s confirmation that plans to reinstate the original December 2021 timetable have now been approved by Network Rail has boosted spirits.

Harrogate & Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, a former rail minister, said he was delighted Northern were delivering on the message they had previously given him.

“I was relieved to hear this news. I Northern assured me that it was their intention to re-introduce the services and I am pleased they are true to their word.

“There are still some gaps but this is a massive step forward and I am sure I echo the sentiments of many other train-users when I thank Northern for pulling out all the stops to get these services back up and running.”

Brian L Dunsby OBE of Harrogate Line Supporters Group explained that the reversal of last December’s cuts would be particularly important for the town’s London connections.

“This is very good news for Harrogate Line passengers,” said Mr Dunsby.

"I've had it confirmed that their plans to reinstate the original December 2021 timetable have been approved by Network Rail as they undertake the major task of reviewing all the desired changes in timetables this year.

“Many thanks to the Northern Rail management team for responding to our pleas.

“From what I’m told, the services should all certainly be reinstated from 11th December 2022.

“This means that the 06:07 and 06:33 services to Leeds will be reinstated calling at all stations and due into Leeds at 06:44 and 07:10 respectively.

"These are very important for business and leisure travellers to London and other destinations from Leeds.”

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones added that getting more trained drivers on the railways remained key to future improvements for Harrogate railway passengers.

"I have been in touch with Northern’s Chairman and I do understand the difficulties the team have had.

"I have also raised in the Commons the issue of driver training which all but stopped during the pandemic leading to the shortage of drivers now.

Among the Harrogate rail services expected to be brought back by the end of 2022 are:

The 08:05 service from Harrogate to Leeds due into Leeds at 08:41.

The 16:29 service from Leeds via Harrogate to York, departing Harrogate at 17:05 and due into York at 17:42.

The 18:13 service from York to Leeds via Harrogate departing Harrogate at 18:47 and due into Leeds at 19:23.

The 19:29 service from Leeds to York, departing Harrogate at 20:05 and due into York at 20:44.

The 21:10 service from York to Leeds, departing Harrogate at 21:44 and due into Leeds at 22:21.