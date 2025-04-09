Harrogate drivers to get 'more modern' car parks under new £2.5m plan by North Yorkshire Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new £2.5 million investment plan to modernise car parks in Harrogate and across the county has been unveiled by North Yorkshire Council.

The authority’s largest-ever car parking investment plan will see the installation of 430 new solar-powered parking machines in its car parks and on-street parking places, as well as in the barrier control systems in its two multi-storey car parks.

The new machines, due to be considered by the council’s executive next week, replace current ageing technology, and be easier to use and more efficient.

There would also be a £400,000 programme to replace old sodium lighting with new LED heads, as well as old lamp columns where required, to improve safety and security.

North Yorkshire Council plans to install new solar-powered parking machines in its car parks to replace the existing facilities. (Picture contributed)

North Yorkshire Council estimates that the £2.5m investment in the machines and lights will generate cost savings of £587,000 a year, each year.

Coun Keane Duncan, the council’s executive member for highways and transportation, said: “Right now, some of our car parks appear unwelcoming and are in a poor state of repair.

"The technology is outdated, with most machines approaching the end of their working life.

"Some are now 20 years old and prone to glitches.

“Our record £2.5 million investment package will deliver key benefits for everyone who uses our car parks, ensuring they are easier to use, safer and more efficient.

“Our plans will bring our car parking service into the 21st century, so all 430 machines in the county can accept card, cash and app for the first time.

"At the same time, they will deliver essential cost savings for taxpayers.

“We are proud to be giving our car parks the attention they deserve by bringing forward this record improvement programme."

The plans also include replacing 345 car park signs to meet legal requirements following the establishment of the new council and make sure useful information is clearly displayed.

Coun Duncan said the initial cost of £400,000 predicted for the new signage had been revised to around £270,000 which, he said, averaged at £783 per sign.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive will be asked to approve the plans on Tuesday, April 15.