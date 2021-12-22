Harrogate double transplant patient completes 850 mile walking challenge for charity

Mark Smith who received a new kidney and pancreas has worked hard to raise awareness about kidney disease both locally and nationally as Mark believes it is very much misunderstood and under valued as one of the largest killers of people.

Taking inspiration from an American doctor who originated the idea, Mark has walked 850 miles this year to represent the 850 million kidney patients worldwide, whilst also raising funds for Kidney Care UK and Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

Mark is a keen walker and has completed various other challenges including the Yorkshire Three Peaks and Hadrian’s Wall, raising over £17,000 so far for charity.

Dr Albert Day (left) and John Fox (right) of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital with Mark Smith who has just completed a 850 mile walk raising awareness and money for Kidney Care UK and the Friends of Harrogate Hospital

His latest challenge was slightly different to the others as it took place during a national lockdown, restricting his ability to walk in places that he would normally visit.

Mark finished his walk at Harrogate District Hospital on Friday, December 17 where he was greeted by Councillor Trevor Chapman, Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate and the Mayoress, Mrs Janet Chapman, Chris Thompson, former Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Organ Donation Community, Friends of Harrogate Hospital and staff from Harrogate Hospital.

On completing his challenge, Mark said: "I am always thinking about the 'next' challenge and following the Three Peaks and Hadrian's Wall and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, I wanted to fulfil a challenge that kept me both physically and mentally fit, whilst also pushing myself harder and further than I had done previously.

"The idea behind 850 miles is in recognition of 850 million kidney patients worldwide so doing a walk where I could get out to places that are isolated from others and still live my life whilst supporting all these people through raising awareness and a little bit of money on the way became the perfect challenge.

"I also want people to see that no matter what life throws at you, it is how you use those things, what you make of them that is important, and I want to show that despite everything I have faced I can still do challenges like this."

Mark said: "I just want to say the biggest heartfelt thank you to everyone for the support.

"There are so many people who have joined me for walks, some longer than others, but everybody who has been on a walk has been fantastic company and the support from everybody to keep going has been great so thank you all for that.

"I would also like to say thank you for all the donations so far, all this money will make such a difference."

Dr Albert Day, a former chairman of Harrogate & District NHS Foundation Trust and now part of The Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity, said: "Mark Smith is remarkable.

"He faces and overcomes challenges and he inspires others.

"The significance of '850' mile walk is to highlight the 850 million people who have the burden of kidney disease and the imperative to find enough organ donors.

"Mark has walked through all weathers, on different terrains and even whilst recovering from Covid and he deserves our respect as well as our profound thanks."

John Fox, of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, is thankful for the money Mark has raised for the charity and believes he is an inspiration to others.

He said: "The last 20 months have been extremely challenging times for voluntary groups like the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

"We have not been able to hold our usual fundraising activities so we are extremely grateful to Mark Smith for making us one of the beneficiaries of his 2021 Walking Challenge.

"Mark’s commitment to promoting organ transplant, Kidney Care and the Friends of Harrogate Hospital is inspirational.”