Harrogate district train station spruced up thanks to team of hardworking volunteers

A group of hardworking volunteers have spent the day at Starbeck in Harrogate to give the train station a makeover.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read

The volunteers from Northern, Starbeck in Bloom, Friends of Starbeck Station and Halifax Station Partnership gave the underpass a new lick of paint and then spent time litter-picking and tidying up the platforms, underpass and surrounding areas.

There are now plans for three murals to be installed at the station.

A group of volunteers have spent the day at Starbeck in Harrogate to give the train station a makeover
A group of volunteers have spent the day at Starbeck in Harrogate to give the train station a makeover
Tony Baxter, Regional Director at Northern, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who volunteered to spend the day at Starbeck – there has been an amazing transformation in just one day.

“Our community partners are the heartbeat of the railway and we’re extremely proud to work closely with them to deliver such a wide-ranging positive impact for the North of England.”

