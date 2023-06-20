Harrogate district train station spruced up thanks to team of hardworking volunteers

The volunteers from Northern, Starbeck in Bloom, Friends of Starbeck Station and Halifax Station Partnership gave the underpass a new lick of paint and then spent time litter-picking and tidying up the platforms, underpass and surrounding areas.

There are now plans for three murals to be installed at the station.

A group of volunteers have spent the day at Starbeck in Harrogate to give the train station a makeover

Tony Baxter, Regional Director at Northern, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who volunteered to spend the day at Starbeck – there has been an amazing transformation in just one day.