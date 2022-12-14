Harrogate District Hospital's special care baby unit receives special toy donation ahead of Christmas

The Convention Centre has collected toys, food and other supplies from event organisers and exhibitors which have been donated to local schools, hospitals, homeless people and charities over the years.

Sally Baxter, Unit Sister at the Harrogate Special Care Baby Unit, said: “I would just like to say a big thank you to the Harrogate International Nursery Fair’s organisers and exhibitors as well as the Harrogate Convention Centre for the very kind donation of beautiful dolls and wooden kitchen you’ve kindly given to our Special Care Baby Unit.

“It means so much to the families who have a baby on the unit that also have young siblings.

The special care baby unit at Harrogate District Hospital has received a special toy donation ahead of Christmas

"It will allow parents to be able to relax more knowing that these wonderful toys will help entertain them, which in turn enables parents to stay longer and spend more time with their sick or premature baby.

”The toys will really help make our parents’ experience on the unit so much better in what is a very stressful time for them.

"Thank you once again, it makes such a difference.”

The Harrogate International Nursery Fair this year exceeded expectations with visitor numbers up on last year despite the ongoing knock-on effect of the pandemic and cost of living issues.

Adrian Sneyd, Harrogate International Nursery Fair organiser, said: “Harrogate has been home to our nursery trade show annually for over five decades with around 4,000 participants enjoying the town’s hospitality each year.

"We are delighted that our exhibitors have donated toys for the benefit of local families and their babies.”

Paula Lorimer, Director of Harrogate Convention Centre, added: “Harrogate has a long and proud history of hosting major events, which has shaped the local community in more ways than one.

"Aside from the footfall that supports our thriving visitor economy, our events also leave a legacy via charitable donations to the local community.

