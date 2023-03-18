Harrogate District Foodbank issues urgent plea for supplies following high demand

As residents across the Harrogate district continue to face the soaring cost of living, many on the lowest incomes are being pushed to need the food bank’s help.

Due to the high demand, Harrogate District Foodbank has issued an urgent plea to the community to help those in need by donating supplies.

In a post on Facebook, it says: “So we're at "uh oh" point.

Harrogate District Foodbank has issued an urgent plea for supplies following a high demand for their services

"Demand has been such that we are almost out of a number of items in the warehouse.

"We hope you're able to help us in these difficult times.”

The Harrogate District Foodbank are in need of the following items:

Tinned Fruit

Tinned Meat

Tinned Beans

Tinned Spaghetti

Tinned Soup

Tinned Tomatoes

Razors

Noodles

Red and Brown Sauces

1 Litre Fruit Juice

UHT Milk

Dried Milk

Instant Mash

Toilet Rolls

Shower Gel

Shaving Gel

Soap

Sponge Puddings

If you can help, then donations can be dropped off at the following locations and times:

Mowbray Community Church, Harrogate

Tuesdays and Fridays – 10.30am till 12.30pm

Life Destiny Church, Starbeck High Road

Thursdays – 10.30am till 12.30pm

Holy Trinity Church, Knaresborough

Fridays – 10.30am till 12.30pm

There are also drop off points at the following retailers during store opening hours:

Waitrose

Coop, Jennyfields

Morrisons, Starbeck

Coop, Skipton Road

For donations of more than four carrier bags, you are urged to email [email protected] to arrange a time to deliver them directly to the warehouse as the storage space in the foodbank centres is limited.