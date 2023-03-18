Harrogate District Foodbank issues urgent plea for supplies following high demand
The Harrogate District Foodbank has issued a desperate plea for supplies following a high demand for their services.
As residents across the Harrogate district continue to face the soaring cost of living, many on the lowest incomes are being pushed to need the food bank’s help.
Due to the high demand, Harrogate District Foodbank has issued an urgent plea to the community to help those in need by donating supplies.
In a post on Facebook, it says: “So we're at "uh oh" point.
"Demand has been such that we are almost out of a number of items in the warehouse.
"We hope you're able to help us in these difficult times.”
The Harrogate District Foodbank are in need of the following items:
Tinned Fruit
Tinned Meat
Tinned Beans
Tinned Spaghetti
Tinned Soup
Tinned Tomatoes
Razors
Noodles
Red and Brown Sauces
1 Litre Fruit Juice
UHT Milk
Dried Milk
Instant Mash
Toilet Rolls
Shower Gel
Shaving Gel
Soap
Sponge Puddings
If you can help, then donations can be dropped off at the following locations and times:
Mowbray Community Church, Harrogate
Tuesdays and Fridays – 10.30am till 12.30pm
Life Destiny Church, Starbeck High Road
Thursdays – 10.30am till 12.30pm
Holy Trinity Church, Knaresborough
Fridays – 10.30am till 12.30pm
There are also drop off points at the following retailers during store opening hours:
Waitrose
Coop, Jennyfields
Morrisons, Starbeck
Coop, Skipton Road
For donations of more than four carrier bags, you are urged to email [email protected] to arrange a time to deliver them directly to the warehouse as the storage space in the foodbank centres is limited.
For more information about Harrogate District Foodbank, visit https://harrogatedistrict.foodbank.org.uk/