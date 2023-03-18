News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
2 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
3 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
3 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
4 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
4 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

Harrogate District Foodbank issues urgent plea for supplies following high demand

The Harrogate District Foodbank has issued a desperate plea for supplies following a high demand for their services.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Mar 2023, 13:19 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 13:30 GMT

As residents across the Harrogate district continue to face the soaring cost of living, many on the lowest incomes are being pushed to need the food bank’s help.

Due to the high demand, Harrogate District Foodbank has issued an urgent plea to the community to help those in need by donating supplies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on Facebook, it says: “So we're at "uh oh" point.

Harrogate District Foodbank has issued an urgent plea for supplies following a high demand for their services
Harrogate District Foodbank has issued an urgent plea for supplies following a high demand for their services
Harrogate District Foodbank has issued an urgent plea for supplies following a high demand for their services
Most Popular

"Demand has been such that we are almost out of a number of items in the warehouse.

"We hope you're able to help us in these difficult times.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Harrogate District Foodbank are in need of the following items:

Tinned Fruit

Tinned Meat

Tinned Beans

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tinned Spaghetti

Tinned Soup

Tinned Tomatoes

Razors

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Noodles

Red and Brown Sauces

1 Litre Fruit Juice

UHT Milk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dried Milk

Instant Mash

Toilet Rolls

Shower Gel

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shaving Gel

Soap

Sponge Puddings

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between March 2 and March 13

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, then donations can be dropped off at the following locations and times:

Mowbray Community Church, Harrogate

Tuesdays and Fridays – 10.30am till 12.30pm

Life Destiny Church, Starbeck High Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thursdays – 10.30am till 12.30pm

Holy Trinity Church, Knaresborough

Fridays – 10.30am till 12.30pm

There are also drop off points at the following retailers during store opening hours:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Waitrose

Coop, Jennyfields

Morrisons, Starbeck

Coop, Skipton Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For donations of more than four carrier bags, you are urged to email [email protected] to arrange a time to deliver them directly to the warehouse as the storage space in the foodbank centres is limited.

For more information about Harrogate District Foodbank, visit https://harrogatedistrict.foodbank.org.uk/

IN PICTURES: These are ten of the best places to go for a roast dinner in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

HarrogateFacebook