The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between March 2 and March 13

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 2:

Craig Radcliffe, 35, of Belmont Road, Harrogate, received a 15-month motoring ban for drug-driving. He was driving a red Audi which was stopped in Oatlands Drive, Harrogate, on November 12 last year. A blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cannabis. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £48 surcharge to fund victim services.

Joshua Treen, 34, of Fisher Gardens, Knaresborough, was given a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving. He was stopped in Devonshire Place, Harrogate, on October 3, 2022, when a blood test showed he was over the specified limit for cannabis. He was fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £184.

Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 3:

Aaron Wilson, 44, of Spa Lane, Harrogate, was fined £80 for “inappropriate behaviour” in breach of post-custodial supervision requirements. Wilson failed to comply with the requirements which included good behaviour and not to behave in a way that undermined the rehabilitative purpose of the supervision order. He admitted breaching these conditions by displaying “inappropriate and concerning behaviour” on January 25.

Lynn Campbell, 41, of no fixed address, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent her harassing a named man. The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, prohibits Campbell from intimidating, harassing or pestering the man. It also bans her from contacting or threatening him with violence and precludes her from going near his address in Harrogate.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 6:

Thomas George Boston, 33, of Ripley Road, Knaresborough, was fined £715 for breaching a Tier 4 Covid restriction by attending a “gathering” at a flat in Harrogate. The breach occurred at a property in Coppice Drive on February 27, 2021, when Boston “participated in a gathering in the Tier 4 area of Harrogate” which consisted of two or more people. This was in breach of Schedule 3A of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations 2020. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £72 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 7:

Gary Eric Plumpton, 45, of Grantley Drive, Harrogate, received a six-month conditional discharge for possessing cannabis. He was caught with the Class B drug at a property on Burnside Road, Harrogate, on June 1 last year. He was ordered to pay a £22 statutory surcharge but there was no order for costs.

Christopher John Wardman, 62, was fined £667 and had six points added to his licence for speeding on the B6451 at Darley. Wardman, of East View, Darley, was in a Ford Focus which was driven at a speed exceeding the 60mph limit on August 13, 2022. He was ordered to pay £110 costs and a £268 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 10:

Mark Adrian Rathmell, 37, of no fixed abode, was given an 18-month community order for stalking a named woman in Harrogate. Over a period of nearly three months, between November 2022 and January this year, Rathmell made unwanted contact with the victim on social media and by phone, causing her “serious alarm or distress” and which had a “substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities”. As part of the order, Rathmell must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was also given a two-year restraining order which prohibits him contacting or approaching the victim. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

Shane Brown, 34, of Waterside, Ripon, received a three-year motoring ban for drug-driving and dangerous driving. He was stopped on the A1(M) at Richmond on October 4 last year, when a blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cannabis. He was also made subject to a 12-month community order under which he must complete a 19-day thinking-skills programme. Brown was fined £600 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £114. There were no separate penalties for driving without insurance and a licence.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 13:

Phil Anthony McNeil, 31, of Scargill Road, Harrogate, was fined £50 for breaching a domestic-violence protection order. The order, which was imposed on February 28, contained several prohibitions including not to attend a specific address in Harrogate. McNeil was found inside this property on March 12, in breach of the order.