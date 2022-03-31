Harrogate couple win Micro Business of the Year award

Campervan lovers James and Sarah Martin, who launched their innovative, independent firm Glawning in 2013 with the focus on driveaway awnings for campervans, motorhomes and caravans, received the Micro Business of the year Award from The Federation of Small Businesses at The Principal Hotel in York.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Celebrating Small Business Awards #FSBAwards highlights the best in class across a range of categories for small and medium sized businesses employing less than 250 staff.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate independent firm Glawning's placement intern Nathan proving a hit at the FSB awards.

Glawning proved a home winner for Harrogate, beating strong competition in the microbusiness category, and will go on to represent the York and North Yorkshire area, alongside Comply Direct from Skipton and Sharmini’s Inspirational Indian Cuisine Cookery school from York at the national final in Glasgow.

On the day of the awards, Sarah was away receiving another prestigious recognition award in Birmingham - The Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday award.

Husband James, meanwhile, was exhibiting their innovative product at the NEC caravan and camping show.

But their placement intern Nathan was in attendance at the FSB awards, and proved a real hit with the audience of 160 businesspeople and VIPs during his acceptance speech, the first of the day, with the talented student being catapulted into the spotlight on the stage and interviewed about the company and his role.

James and Sarah won national publicity last year when their e-commerce firm helped Johnny Vegas add the finishing touches to his vintage glamping vehicles at Field of Dreams, Breaks Fold Farm near Harrogate with their flagship canvas driveaway awnings and luxury wood burners as part of the comedian's Channel 4 TV series Carry on Glamping.

FSB’s local development manager for York & North Yorkshire, Carolyn Frank, said: "It was especially good to see a small business like Glawning supporting student work placements, and creating a future generation of entrepreneurs, as well as inspiring others to link with local education providers and support students to experience small business and gain real life experience."

The Yorkshire and The Humber winners will now go on to represent the region at a star-studded event in Glasgow in May, which will feature winners from across the UK and will be hosted by Claire Balding and JJ Chalmers.

For more information on Glawning, visit: