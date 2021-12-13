North Pole Post Office reopens in Harrogate thanks to Harrogate International Festivals

Harrogate International Festivals has again given its Cheltenham Parade office a magical yuletide makeover to turn it into the North Pole Post Office.

Harrogate International Festivals has again given its Cheltenham Parade office a magical yuletide makeover to turn it into the North Pole Post Office, where children can post letters to Father Christmas.

This year’s festive feature, which will be open until Christmas Eve - features snow flurries, Christmas music, and the all-important post box.

However, due to a high volume of letters received, the North Pole Post Office elf mail sorters will not be able to reply to the letters individually.

Instead, visitors can download a special letter and message from Father Christmas himself from the HIF website by scanning the QR Code located by the post box.

The North Pole Post Office has been sponsored by Harrogate BID as part of its ‘Harrogate at Christmas’ campaign, which includes Christmas lights, the Father Christmas Experience, free parking, sponsored the Rotary Club of Harrogate’s Christmas Shop Window competition, and co-funding the helter skelter, Victorian carousel, big wheel and road train.

Clemence Roux from Harrogate International Festivals said: “The North Pole Post Office was such a success last year, we just had to bring it back for 2021.

“It’s now open until Christmas Eve, and we’ll ensure all letters posted here will get to Father Christmas before he sets off on his journey delivering presents to children around the world.

“We would like to thank Harrogate BID for their sponsorship, which has enabled us to add a bit more festive magic to the town’s Christmas offering.”

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “We are delighted to be playing our part in helping Harrogate International Festivals reopen the North Pole Post Office. It really lifted spirits last year, and 12 months later it’s doing the same.