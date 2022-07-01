Harrogate charity set for fundraising dinner on Saturday night at the Crown Plaza hotel

Supporting Older People is to present the SOP Fabulous at 40! dinner at the Crown Plaza in Harrogate tomorrow, on Saturday, July 2 at 7.30pm.

Supporting Older People is a registered charity helping to alleviate loneliness and isolation often experienced by older people living on their own across the Harrogate district.

Its services proved to be even more vital during the Covid pandemic at at time when fundraising became difficult .

Many older people would have undoubtedly struggled without them during the series of lockdowns.

The charity's core work since it was first established in 1982 is the befriending scheme where they recruit and support suitable volunteers who then visit older isolated people on a regular basis, providing companionship and support to the person to get out and about, help with a hobby or interest or just have a chat over a cup of tea.

Forty years on and it's a very special year in the history of this vital charity which is based at East Parade in Harrogate - and tomorrow's dinner is expected to be a very special event.

Starting at 7:30pm, on arrival guests will be greeted with a glass of fizz.

A three-course meal will be provided. This is a set menu where you can choose either the regular or vegetarian option.

Tea and coffee will be available after the meal on request.

A DJ and live band will be performing throughout the night.

There will be a raffle with a variety of goodies and prizes up for grabs.

An auction will be also be held where guests can bit on our top prizes.

Games and other entertainment will also be played throughout the evening.

The dress code is black tie; so come dressed to impress.

Carriages at 12:30pm.

For any dietary requirements, email [email protected]

For tickets, visit:

www.eventbrite.co.uk