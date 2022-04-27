Harrogate charity amongst four organisations to benefit from Freemasons’ grants totalling almost £90,000

Happy Wanderers Ambulance Organisation, which provides free transport for disabled and elderly people in circumstances outside the scope of the NHS, has been given £11,494 to pay for new garage doors to keep its two vehicles safe and secure.

The financial donations have been donated by the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, via its Provincial Grand Master’s Fund.

Each year, the fund gives grants of around £200,000, which help a wide variety of organisations across the Province, including schools, hospices, youth organisations, sports clubs and hospitals.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James H Newman OBE - The Provincial Grand Master of the Freemasons Province of Yorkshire West Riding

Whilst ‘minor’ grants of up to £5,000 are awarded on a monthly basis, the major grants are given each Spring and announced ahead of the Province’s annual meeting held each May in Harrogate’s Royal Hall.

James H Newman OBE, Provincial Grand Master, said: “Charitable giving is at the very heart of Freemasonry, and all the money that goes into this fund comes directly from the pockets of our members and their families.

“And thanks to their continued generosity, we have been able to support Happy Wanderers Ambulance Organisation with a major grant.

“All four recipients, who have each been nominated by a local Lodge, richly deserve their grants.

"Like Freemasonry, these organisations play a valuable role within their communities, and I am delighted that our financial help means they can continue to do so.”

Based on the old West Riding, the Province, which has around 5,000 members meeting in some 180 Lodges, reaches from Sheffield in the South to Ripon in the North, Goole in the East to Waddington in the West.