Have you seen these wanted Harrogate brothers?

Robbie Nelson, 23, is wanted after failing to appear at court charged with animal cruelty.

His older brother, Charlie Nelson, 27, is wanted after failing to appear at court for sentencing after being convicted of animal cruelty.

Warrants have been issued for their arrests by York Magistrates’ Court and enquiries are ongoing to locate them.

Do you know the whereabouts of these two brothers from Harrogate who failed to turn up to court?

North Yorkshire Police believe that they are in the Harrogate area.