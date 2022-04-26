Have you seen these wanted Harrogate brothers?

Robbie Nelson, 23, is wanted after failing to appear at court charged with animal cruelty.
His older brother, Charlie Nelson, 27, is wanted after failing to appear at court for sentencing after being convicted of animal cruelty.
Warrants have been issued for their arrests by York Magistrates’ Court and enquiries are ongoing to locate them.
North Yorkshire Police believe that they are in the Harrogate area.
If you see either of them, or have any information about where they could be, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210262539 when providing information.