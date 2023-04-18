Harrogate business woman awarded lifetime achievement award for service to care sector

Sue was recognised for the prestigious award at the Public Sector Catering Awards 2023 at the London Hilton Metropole last week.

The awards celebrate the very best catering operators working across schools, hospitals, care homes, universities, prisons, catering colleges and the military.

Sue, who is also chair of the National Association of Care Catering (NACC), won the Lifetime Achievement Award for her service to care catering over nearly 30 years.

Sue Cawthray, Chief Executive Officer of Harrogate Neighbours, has been awarded a lifetime achievement award

On receiving the award, Sue said: “I am absolutely shocked and did not expect it.

"I am just so grateful that I have been given the opportunity to do the job I do every day.

"I believe at Harrogate Neighbours we make a difference to people’s lives every day.”

Sue was celebrated for pursuing higher standards of care catering and championing the positive impact that good nutrition, hydration and mealtimes have on the physical and emotional health and wellbeing of older and vulnerable people.

Sue added: “I have the most amazing team at Harrogate Neighbours who are dedicated and hardworking.

"I am just so grateful for the work they put in as well as their dedication and commitment because we do it together.”

The commitment to care shown by Harrogate Neighbours and its staff has been recognised over the years with a number of awards.

In 2020 Harrogate Neighbours was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services, the highest form of recognition a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

For more information about Harrogate Neighbours, visit https://www.harrogateneighbours.co.uk/

