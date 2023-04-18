News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from April 17.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £749,950

1. Westbourne Avenue, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £749,950 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £500,000

2. Park Avenue, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £500,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £950,000

3. Rayleigh Road, Harrogate

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £950,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £300,000

4. Grange Avenue, Harrogate

This four bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £300,000 Photo: Zoopla

