Harrogate Brigantes Rotary set to host Jubilee Charity Dinner to raise money for Ukraine

In association with the Yorkshire Society, the evening includes a top-quality three-course meal served with complimentary wines, an after dinner speech by former Look North presenter Harry Gration MBE, and a charity auction.

The event is being organised to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and to raise money for Ukraine.

Prizes in the auction include vouchers for Rudding Park Spa; dinner and bed and breakfast for two at the Cedar Court Hotel; four-ball golf at Oakdale Golf Club; a drive in a Ferrari and lunch; a day out with a photographer; a flight in a Tiger Moth; and four tickets and pre-concert reception for the next Brigantes’ Kids Aloud event at the Royal Hall next April.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Look North presenter Harry Gration will provide an after dinner speech at the Harrogate Brigantes Rotary Jubilee Charity Dinner later this month

CHARITY OF THE WEEK: Rotary Club of Harrogate aiming to make our community a better place

Tony Doveston, organiser of the event, said: “We are doing all we can to make this a very special evening, special for the quality of the food and entertainment, and special, too, we hope, for the amount of money we can raise to aid the people of Ukraine in their time of greatest need.

"What better way to celebrate her Majesty’s 70 years of service to us than by spending an enjoyable and memorable evening that will help others in their darkest hour."

Tickets are still available to buy, with individual tickets priced at £49.50 each or tables for 10 at £470.