Harrogate BID's new Street Ranger takes up role of 'grime buster' in town centre

Harrogate BID Street Ranger Chris Ashby will soon become a familiar figure as drives around the BID area in an electric vehicle carrying out cleaning and weeding duties in the town centre.

The work of Harrogate's new 'grimebuster' will be above and beyond that undertaken by Harrogate Borough Council’s street cleansing department and the BID’s contract cleaning crew who will be carrying out four major deep-cleans this year.

In addition to cleaning pavement spillages and giving railings, signs and lampposts a new coat of paint when needed, he will also alert the council to overflowing bins, improve first impressions, and keep an eye out for incidents of antisocial behaviour.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “We are delighted to have Chris join the BID team as our first Street Ranger, and a key player in our ‘safe, clean and welcoming’ objective.

“Harrogate is the ‘jewel in Yorkshire’s crown’, and Chris will be there to give it an extra sparkle. The council already does a great job in terms of ridding pavements of litter, and Chris will be building on their day-to-day work.

“His battery-powered vehicle will carry a variety of tools including brushes, bin bags and a power washer allowing him to quickly react to any unsightly or hazardous incident that businesses might report, and what and he sees with his own eyes.”

Harrogate Street Ranger Chris Ashby said: “Living in Harrogate, I’m aware of a what a very special town it is. I’m really looking forward to taking on this new role with Harrogate BID and getting to know business owners and Levy papers as I carry out my grime fighting duties.”