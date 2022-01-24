Meet the world squash champion starring in Harrogate Phoenix Players stage production

Starring role with Harrogate Phoenix Players - Former Harrogate world champion squash player, Commonwealth Games gold medallist and most capped England player, James Willstrop.

Former world champion squash player, Commonwealth Games gold medallist and most capped England player, James Willstrop, will be swapping his racquet for a sword and the squash court for the stage when he plays the leading role of Gomez Addams in the Harrogate Phoenix Players’ production of The Addams Family Musical in March.

James, who recently completed a Masters Degree in Creative Writing at Leeds University and is a published author, is to play the leading role of Gomez Addams in the Harrogate Phoenix Players' production of The Addams Family Musical in March.

In his second book Interviews with Inspiration: Heroes and Icons - What Drives Them to Succeed. he draws inspiration from his own sporting heroes including Jessica Ennis-Hill, Chris Hoy, Steve Redgrave, Katherine Grainger and Alistair Brownlee.

Working around the commitments of squash tournaments, James played the lead role of Captain Stanhope in the Adel Players’ 2015 production of Journey’s End to great acclaim and has also appeared in several shows for Harrogate Dramatic Society.

James said: “I’ve missed acting without really knowing it. I had that thought in me all the time growing up and on tour. A lot of people love books and TV, but the theatre with the live aspect does it for me.”