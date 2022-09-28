Harrogate-based care company set to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks for charity

On Saturday, October 1, a team from the Home Instead Harrogate, Ripon and Thirsk office are taking on the challenge, which will see them covering 25 miles, in order to help older people in Kenya.

They will be aiming to raise £2,500 to support Roko20, a charity which has set up a school in rural Kenya and supports grandparents and carers of orphaned children, often living in poverty.

Roko20 Academy is a school that provides free and quality education to orphans and children from disadvantaged backgrounds aged from five to 15 years old in rural Kambirwa in Kenya.

Sheena Van Parys, Sarah Crawford-Evans, Andy Button, Rebecca De Winter and Kate Button will all take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge to raise money for Roko20

The funds raised by the company will help to transform part of the school into a boarding facility to sleep up to 10 children providing them with the meals they need and a safe place to sleep with a comfortable bed, so they don’t have to make the arduous walk every day or sleep on the hard ground.

A Roko20 Academy spokesperson said: “Many of these children are cared for by their elderly grandparents and no longer have parental care.

"Unfortunately, many of these children walk miles to and from school and face no food or water, a hard muddy floor to sleep on and are living in houses which are in disrepair, even in danger of collapsing.

"Their grandparents are an inspiration, doing what they can to support the children but they need help now more than ever.”

Speaking about the challenge, owner of the Home Instead office, Sheena Van Parys, said, “The work we do in our local communities supports older people and their families to live well at home.

“We wanted to extend some support to others and when we heard of the work of Roko20 we were all moved and have taken action.”

To support Home Instead and to make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/homeinsteadroko20?utm_term=gmQPVpjAr