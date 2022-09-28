Here are ten quirky and unusual facts about Harrogate that you probably didn't know

1. How did Harrogate get its name?

The name “Harrogate” was first recorded back in the 1330s as Harwegate, Harougat, and Harrowgate. However the origin of the name remains a mystery. It’s thought the name could come from the Old Norse word for 'a heap of stones, cairn' and the word for 'street'. In that case, the city’s name could be literally translated as 'the way to Harlow'.

Photo: Archives