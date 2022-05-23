Harrogate architect’s sponsored cycle ride raises £1,600 for Disability Action Yorkshire

Eighteen riders took part in the S+SA Architects 50km circular ride – the first since 2019 – raising a total of £1,601 for the charity, which this year celebrates its 85th anniversary.

Setting off from outside the architect’s Cardale Park offices, Nick Hancock from Your Harrogate was on hand to wave the riders off.

The participants then followed a route which took them through Harrogate, Knaresborough, and on to Boroughbridge for a lunch stop before heading back to the finish line later that afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured front are Nick Hancock, S+SA Architects’ Managing Director Joel Smith, and Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive Jackie Snape

This was the firm’s sixth sponsored ride in aid of Disability Action Yorkshire, which has raised many thousands of pounds for the charity, mostly through its annual sponsored bike rides.

S+SA Architects has a long-standing association with Disability Action Yorkshire, which began almost 20 years ago when the practice designed the charity’s residential care home on Claro Road.

Ellie Smith, S+SA Architects Business Manager, said: “After Covid prevented us from staging our regular sponsored cycles in 2020 and 2021, it was brilliant to be back in the saddle raising money for Disability Action Yorkshire.

“The route we chose was suitable for riders of abilities, and whilst there were a few tired legs by the end of the ride, everyone who took part really enjoyed it, particularly as they knew the proceeds were going to a really good cause.”

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive, said: “Once again, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Ellie and S+SA Architects for their continued support of Disability Action Yorkshire.