At a virtual ceremony in London this morning, restaurants were recognised as achieving the highest culinary standards in the UK.

Goldsborough was among 15 establishments to have been awarded three AA Rosettes, while two were awarded four.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media said: “We are delighted to recognise those restaurants that are achieving the highest levels of gastronomic excellence in our country.

“Congratulations to all those working at these establishments, who continue to show the breadth and quality of the British culinary landscape.”

The AA Inspector visiting Goldsborough Hall, which is a Jacobean stately home that was once home to HRH Princess Mary, praised the modern british cooking.

“Canapés are served in the lounge before guests are shown through to an intimate dining space with linen-swathed tables, a baby grand, and a splendid marble fireplace.

“Modern British cooking raids the kitchen garden. Jerusalem artichoke tart with Alsace bacon and maple syrup, or mosaic of foie gras and corn-fed chicken with trompette mushroom, smoked prune puree and pickled shimeju are excellent starters, while poached cod loin with scallop mousse, red dulse, chicken jus, and koji is an equally outstanding main.

“Finish off with poached Yorkshire rhubarb, soy ginger, and white chocolate.”

Restaurants receiving four AA Rosettes were Allium at Askham Hall (Askham, Cumbria) and Ácléaf at Borringdon Hall (Plymouth, Devon).