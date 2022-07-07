CHARITY OF THE WEEK: We take a look at the incredible work carried out by Harrogate's Claro Enterprises

Claro Enterprises is a mental health charity which has been supporting people in the Harrogate area for over 30 years.

The charity operates as a commercial workshop making goods for businesses which enables those with long term mental health conditions, to function in a voluntary real work environment.

Through training and personal development, those who are supported by Claro Enterprises can improve their quality of life, confidence, independence, self-esteem and gain skills which will enable them to look for and hopefully achieve, meaningful employment in the future.

Claro Enterprises, based in Starbeck, are a charity that supports people with long term mental health conditions

Owen Jones, General Manager at Claro Enterprises, said: “Claro Enterprises promotes positive mental health and wellbeing by engaging people in meaningful activity.

“We create social support networks through group work-based sessions, provide one-to-one wood turning sessions and also host Starbeck Men’s Shed and more recently, Starbeck Ladies’ Shed.

“We have people who would struggle in a normal work environment but really benefit from having a routine.

“It works really well for people will mental health conditions and they can choose how often they come and there is a real sense of community here.”

Like many charities and community groups across the Harrogate district, the Covid-19 pandemic affected the way the organisation worked and they had to adapt their services to ensure that they could still operate and help those who needed support.

Owen added: “When the first lockdown happened, we closed the workshop and made arrangements to keep in touch with clients by phone.

“Initially people coped really well but we quickly realised that the isolation for those with mental health issues who were also living alone was becoming very difficult.

“We started delivering activity packs and some of the work we normally do at the workshop to people at home and it gave people who wanted it some structured activity to help them cope and meant we had a small amount of socially distanced contact with them.

“In July, we re-opened the workshop but we limited the numbers coming in at any one time and put a range of other measures in place to ensure that it was safe for everyone.

“The Covid-19 pandemic caused a big reduction to our income, which we are still recovering from.

“Some of the people that we supplied products to went out of business so we have had to go out and find new customers, but we are starting to see some green shoots.”

The organisation provides a wide range of business services to companies all over Yorkshire including shrink wrapping, sealing, bar coding and much more - the list is not exhaustive and they are happy to consider any job of any size.

To discuss any requirements that you may have, you can contact them by calling 01423 885879 for more information on what they can offer.

Claro Enterprises are always keen to hear from people who have some spare time during the week to support them with their work.

Owen added: “We have lots of wonderful volunteers who do fantastic work including Jim who teaches wood turning to students and Keith and Robin who run our Men’s Shed.”

If you’re interested in joining Claro Enterprises to use your time, talents and energy to improve the lives of others, then get in touch by emailing [email protected]

There are a number of ways that you can support the organisation including by sponsoring a place, becoming a patron or by simply making a one-off donation.

As a Patron of Claro, you will be playing a crucial role, as your generosity in providing them with vital funds can help to make a real difference to what they can achieve.

Owen added: “Please contact us directly if you would like to support us, are a business who is interested in working with us, or if you know someone who would benefit from our support.”

For more on how you can support Claro Enterprises, visit https://www.claroenterprises.co.uk/Support-Us

For more information about Claro Enterprises, head to https://www.claroenterprises.co.uk/

Are you working with or getting any support from a charity in the region that deserves some support and credit after the difficult Covid lockdowns?