'Everything we sell benefits the community': Pateley Bridge charity shop raises £20,000 for Nidderdale Plus fund

A unique Nidderdale funding scheme has revealed the first beneficiaries of a remarkable £20,000 pot which has been raised since August.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nidderdale Plus have been working alongside a charity shop on Pateley Bridge High Street to raise funds with the aim of ‘giving directly back to the community’.

The unique system was created after a group of volunteers approached Nidderdale Plus when Save The Children pulled out from their High Street venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity shop's volunteers put forward a proposal to Nidd Plus, alongside the group's trustees, that they could continue running the shop for the benefit of the community.

Nidderdale Plus scheme reveals its first community funding pot beneficiaries and welcomes new applications for 2024.

The Nidderdale Charity Shop was set up by Nidd Plus and has been fundraising for the community since they opened back in February, 2022.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, Helen Flynn said: “When we set up the charity shop, the idea was that everything we sell benefits the local community.

“It’s a really nice virtuous circle.

“Anything people bring in is recycled back into the community, which all goes to those that live here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Either through this community fund, which is just having its first round, or by funding our charitable services such as community transport, meals on wheels, or digital champions.”

The funding scheme is supported by the Two Ridings Community Foundation, and is unique to the Nidderdale area.

Grants from the Nidderdale Plus Community Fund have targeted small voluntary groups and charities, including supporting community inspired projects.

Ms Flynn said: “Unlike other charity shops, the money we raise goes straight back into Nidderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We opened up the fund for applications back in August, and what is so brilliant is that absolutely anyone can apply.

“We closed applications in October, and the Two Ridings Community Foundation administered the scheme for us.

“They talk to the people who sent in the proposals and decide who best to allocate the grants to.

“We just want to be clear to everyone that the shop is here for them..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we can’t sell things, we recycle as much as possible, so absolutely everything comes back into the Nidderdale community.”

The grants have been awarded to a variety of groups including;

Pateley Bridge Junior Football, to help support the inclusion of families on lower incomes and from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Blue Book, dedicated to providing useful information regarding support with dementia, including activities available to support individuals and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pateley Bridge and Bewerley Memorial Hall will receive funding for a new projector to support activities and make full use of the space.

Hampsthwaite Women's Institute will be given funding to support Christmas meals and encourage the community to reduce isolation.

The funding system will be open again for applications in March and successful applicants will be revealed in May next year.

Anyone who was not successful in the first round of awards is welcome to apply again.