Former Harrogate school pupil and Manchester United star Leah Galton wins Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month award
Manchester United’s Leah Galton has been named as Player of the Month for December by the Barclays Women’s Super League.
The 28-year-old, who was born in Harrogate, started as a junior at Knaresborough Celtic before a spell at Harrogate Railway.
In 2010, Galton signed for Leeds United where she rose through the youth ranks to the senior team and earned herself a scholarship to play for Hofstra Pride in America.
After spells at Sky Blue FC and Bayern Munich, Leah signed for Manchester United in July 2018 and has made 75 appearances so far, scoring 35 goals.
Galton shone during December, finding the net in the Aston Villa game at Old Trafford, and then in the subsequent derby with Manchester City.
Her coach, Marc Skinner, was also awarded Barclays Women’s Super League Manager of the Month for December, following United’s unbeaten month, scoring six times and conceding only once across the two matches.