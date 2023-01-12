The 28-year-old, who was born in Harrogate, started as a junior at Knaresborough Celtic before a spell at Harrogate Railway.

In 2010, Galton signed for Leeds United where she rose through the youth ranks to the senior team and earned herself a scholarship to play for Hofstra Pride in America.

After spells at Sky Blue FC and Bayern Munich, Leah signed for Manchester United in July 2018 and has made 75 appearances so far, scoring 35 goals.

Harrogate-born Leah Galton has won the Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month award for December

Galton shone during December, finding the net in the Aston Villa game at Old Trafford, and then in the subsequent derby with Manchester City.

