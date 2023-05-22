Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United youngster Archie Gray gets off to winning start with England squad at UEFA Under-17 Euro Finals
Archie Gray, along with his England teammates, have got off to an impressive start at the European Under-17 Championships.
The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil is currently in Hungary after being called up to the England squad last week.
England kicked-off their campaign on Thursday evening with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Croatia.
The Young Lions picked up all three points thanks to an eighth minute goal from Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri.
Archie started the game on the substitutes bench and came on in the 60th minute to help England bag their first win in the competition.
On Sunday evening, Archie played all 90 minutes as the youngsters made it two wins from two thanks to an impressive 4-1 win over the Netherlands.
Goals from Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly, a second-half double from substitute Isaiah Dada-Mascoll and a late goal from Manchester City’s Justin Oboavwoduo proved enough to seal all three points and book their place in the knock-out stages.
With England and Switzerland having won both their two group games, they are set to play each other in the final game on Wednesday afternoon, knowing that they will be in the round of 16 later this week.
The final group match with Switzerland will kick-off at 2pm BST on Wednesday 24 May, with the game being shown live on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.
Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School last year and went on to sign his first professional contract with Leeds United in March.
The highly-rated young midfielder is yet to make his Premier League debut but has progressed within the club’s academy system.
Gray is the son of ex-Leeds player Andy Gray, grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray, and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.