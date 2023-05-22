News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily

Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United youngster Archie Gray gets off to winning start with England squad at UEFA Under-17 Euro Finals

Archie Gray, along with his England teammates, have got off to an impressive start at the European Under-17 Championships.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:20 BST

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil is currently in Hungary after being called up to the England squad last week.

England kicked-off their campaign on Thursday evening with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Croatia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Young Lions picked up all three points thanks to an eighth minute goal from Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri.

Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United youngster Archie Gray has got off to a winning start with the England squad at the UEFA Under-17 Euro Finals in HungaryFormer Harrogate pupil and Leeds United youngster Archie Gray has got off to a winning start with the England squad at the UEFA Under-17 Euro Finals in Hungary
Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United youngster Archie Gray has got off to a winning start with the England squad at the UEFA Under-17 Euro Finals in Hungary
Most Popular

Archie started the game on the substitutes bench and came on in the 60th minute to help England bag their first win in the competition.

On Sunday evening, Archie played all 90 minutes as the youngsters made it two wins from two thanks to an impressive 4-1 win over the Netherlands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Goals from Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly, a second-half double from substitute Isaiah Dada-Mascoll and a late goal from Manchester City’s Justin Oboavwoduo proved enough to seal all three points and book their place in the knock-out stages.

IN PICTURES: We take a look at 18 unique businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate district

With England and Switzerland having won both their two group games, they are set to play each other in the final game on Wednesday afternoon, knowing that they will be in the round of 16 later this week.

The final group match with Switzerland will kick-off at 2pm BST on Wednesday 24 May, with the game being shown live on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School last year and went on to sign his first professional contract with Leeds United in March.

The highly-rated young midfielder is yet to make his Premier League debut but has progressed within the club’s academy system.

Gray is the son of ex-Leeds player Andy Gray, grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray, and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.

Every Wetherspoons pub in North Yorkshire rated from best to worst according to Google Reviews - including Harrogate, Scarborough and York

Related topics:EnglandLeeds UnitedHarrogateAndy Gray