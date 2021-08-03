Delight at Harrogate diver's medal triumph at Tokyo Olympics

Harrogate District Diving Club said it was very proud of Jack Laugher, pictured, after he won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

After diving consistently and confidently throughout the semi finals, Jack Laugher, who won silver in the same event at Rio 2016, faced tough opposition from the Chinese divers as the contest reached its crucial stages in the Aquatic Centre in Toyko.

The former Harrogate Diving Club member and Ripon Grammar School student finished with an impressive 518.00 points but he could not quite overcome Xie Siyi of China (558.75 points) and compatriot Wang Zongyuan (534.90 points) who took gold and silver.

Leanne Jalland, chair of Harrogate District Diving Club, said 26-year-old Jack was a credit to the town and a massive inspiration to divers of the future.

Leanne Jalland, said: "We are very proud of Jack. He is such a talented to divers he showed with such consistent and clean dives breaking through the 500 point mark in both the semi final and final.

"With so much expectation placed upon his shoulders during the 3m events, he showed incredible mental strength and composure"

"Jack is the only British diver to medal in the men's 3m individual springboard event so to do that back to back is quite an achievement.

"He is a huge inspiration for the next generation of divers."

GB's team of 12 divers contains a number of former divers from Harrogate District Diving Club or divers who were trained by Harrogate District Diving Club members.

Among the Olympic divers ex-St Aidan's High School's Ady Hinchliffe, who dived for Harrogate District Diving Club back in 1984, has coached include Leeds-based Matty Lee who earlier today won gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform in partnership with Tom Daley last week.

Jack Laugher and his 2016 synchro partner Chris Mears made history in 2016 at Rio when they were the first ever British divers to win a gold medal in diving at the Olympics.