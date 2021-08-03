Stray vandalism: Harrogate council pledges to replace damaged trees

Harrogate Borough Council said where repairs were not possible, the damaged trees on the Stray would be replaced.

After an outcry after branches were discovered snapped off on at least seven young trees located on Cherry Tree Walk, the council's cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling condemned the vandals for their "reckless, anti-social behaviour".

But, Coun Andrew Paraskos added, where repairs were not possible, the damaged trees would be replaced.

Coun Paraskos, said: “It is really disappointing to see that some reckless vandals have damaged trees on the Stray in Harrogate.

“There is simply no need for this sort of anti-social behaviour.

“The trees on the Stray, or anywhere for that matter, bring so much joy to Harrogate district residents.

"We now need to assess the damage, remove any branches and, if needed, replace the trees. All at a cost to the local tax-payer.”

The Stray Defence Association has already called on the authorities to take stronger action.