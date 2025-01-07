Death of one of Harrogate's most respected public figures who did so much for the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Harrogate's most respected public figures of the last 40 years who received an OBE in the 2017 Birthday Honours has passed away at the age of 84.

Brian L Dunsby was best known by the wider public for being the driving force behind Harrogate's former Christmas market along with his wife Beryl, who so often worked with him.

But his list of achievements in the business world and in Harrogate public life stretches far beyond that.

The renowned entrepreneur, who was born in January 1940 and died in January 2025, was originally the principal of Perlex Associates Harrogate, which outsourced organizational tasks helping other entrepreneurs to create and grow new businesses.

A Harrogate legend - The late Brian Dunsby was made an OBE in 2017 in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to the community. (Picture contributed)

His organisational and promotional talents and stature came to be recognised far and wide.

In 1992, Mr Dunsby became Chief Executive of the Institute of Business Advisers.

He was elected director of the International Council of Small Business in 1999, organizing the 2003 World Conference.

In 2001 he was elected director of the UK Institute for Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

He was also organizing the International Entrepreneurship Conferences from 2004 until 2008.

During the 2001–2006 period, he was on the governing body of the World Association of SMEs

Brian Dunsby’s commitment to Harrogate’s interests was legendary.

From 2006 to 2016, he was Chief Executive of the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

In 2013, alongside his wife Beryl, he launched the first Harrogate Christmas Market on Montpellier Hill, an award-winning event put on by Perlex Associates and the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, under the non-profit Yorkshire Business Market Ltd.

He also helped create and organise the Yorkshire Business Market with partner Mark Lancaster, which saw 1,000 businesses and managers attend to showcase their unique products and services.

For his vast endeavours, Mr Dunsby was awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise Promotion in 2008.

He was made an OBE in 2017 in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to the community.

Even after retiring in 2018, he remained at the helm of the Harrogate Line Supporters Group campaigning to the end for a better deal for Harrogate.