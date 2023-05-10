News you can trust since 1836
CrossFit Harrogate to take on gruelling National Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for charity

Thirty members from CrossFit Harrogate are set to take on the national three peaks challenge this weekend to raise money for four charities.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th May 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read

On Saturday, the CrossFit Harrogate team will be putting their fitness to the test by climbing the three highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – all in 24 hours.

The gym is raising funds for four charities – The Harrogate Homeless Project, Saint Michael’s Hospice, Artizan International and Williams Syndrome – which all have special places in the hearts of those taking part.

Beth Crewe, one of the members of CrossFit Harrogate who is taking part in the challenge, said: “We decided to take on this challenge to not only push ourselves physically and mentally, but to help make a difference to those in need of support from these amazing charities at this difficult time.

Thirty members from CrossFit Harrogate are taking on the national three peaks challenge this weekend for charityThirty members from CrossFit Harrogate are taking on the national three peaks challenge this weekend for charity
"We picked these charities as they’ve helped members at the gym at various points and we just wanted to give back and help to ensure others in our community have access to these charities should they need.”

Their aim is to raise £5,000 and the JustGiving page has already seen an impressive £4,650 donated.

To support CrossFit Harrogate, you can make a donation by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cfh-peaks

