Citizens Advice North Yorkshire sets up support helpline service for Ukrainians across the Harrogate district

In Harrogate alone, figures published on July 12 indicate that 292 visas have been approved to Ukrainian citizens and there are currently 224 sponsor locations across the district.

The charity can support Ukrainians, family hosts and their sponsors with advice on access to all current welfare benefits such as Disability Living Allowance for Children, Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment.

They can also offer detailed support with applications, form filling and appeals.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Citizens Advice North Yorkshire has set up a helpline service to support Ukrainians across the Harrogate district

The dedicated helpline can also support Ukrainians with advice on the Biometric Residency Permit Process and signposting to local Ukrainian support groups across North Yorkshire.

The helpline has access to Ukrainian and Russian interpreters and has a knowledgeable advisers available Monday to Friday from 9am till 5pm.

A voicemail can also be left out of hours and an adviser will aim to get back within one working day.

Carol Shreeve, CEO of Citizens Advice North Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted that with funding from North Yorkshire County Council, we are able to deliver vital support to Ukrainians, family hosts and sponsors across North Yorkshire.

"Our dedicated advisers have already supported several families, many who have been traumatised by the terrible conflict in Ukraine.

"As of the July 12, there were thought to be 995 visas issued to Ukrainians across North Yorkshire with 727 sponsor locations.

"However, we understand that navigating support can be difficult for Ukrainian families and their hosts and the process can be quite daunting especially when it comes to welfare benefits and the current rising costs of living crisis.

"We urge anyone who needs our support, whatever the issue, to contact our dedicated helpline as soon as possible.

"Our knowledgeable advisers will always do their utmost best to help Ukrainian citizens, family hosts and their sponsors find a way forward.”