Children bring Easter cheer to residents and staff at Harrogate care home
Pupils from Rossett Acre Primary School created their own handmade Easter bonnets to show to staff and residents at Vita Grange care home.
The partnership saw students work together to create their very own handcraft Easter bonnets.
The celebrations culminated with a parade through Vida Grange in Pannal, which saw the children bring Easter cheer to the home and showcase their handmade bonnets to residents and staff.
Ashleigh Christie, Early Years and Year One Leader at Rossett Acre Primary, said: “The ongoing link we have with Vida is incredibly powerful and we value it so much.
"The children love making things and to have the opportunity to show off their creations to the residents living at Vida Healthcare means so much to them.
"We’re already looking forward to our next opportunity to pay a visit to Vida.”
Here are nine of the best places to eat Fish and Chips in Harrogate according to Google Reviews
Victoria Edwards, Home Manager at Vida Grange, added: “Bringing local children into our care homes is always special, but after years of lockdown restrictions, it was clear to see how much the visit meant to residents and staff.
"The children and their bonnets brought a smile to so many faces in Vida Grange. Maintaining links with our community is crucial to us at Vida Healthcare and we’re always looking for new ways to partner with schools, businesses and organisations from across the Harrogate district.