Children bring Easter cheer to residents and staff at Harrogate care home

The partnership saw students work together to create their very own handcraft Easter bonnets.

The celebrations culminated with a parade through Vida Grange in Pannal, which saw the children bring Easter cheer to the home and showcase their handmade bonnets to residents and staff.

Ashleigh Christie, Early Years and Year One Leader at Rossett Acre Primary, said: “The ongoing link we have with Vida is incredibly powerful and we value it so much.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from Rossett Acre Primary School created their own handmade Easter bonnets to show to staff and residents at Vita Grange care home

"The children love making things and to have the opportunity to show off their creations to the residents living at Vida Healthcare means so much to them.

"We’re already looking forward to our next opportunity to pay a visit to Vida.”

Victoria Edwards, Home Manager at Vida Grange, added: “Bringing local children into our care homes is always special, but after years of lockdown restrictions, it was clear to see how much the visit meant to residents and staff.

Pupils from Rossett Acre Primary School created their own handmade Easter bonnets to show to staff and residents at Vita Grange care home