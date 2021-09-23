Chance to be a DJ as Harrogate Hospital Radio gets set to open its doors to the public

Invitation to open day - Harrogate Hospital Radio Chairman Mark Oldfield.

The event is taking place from 9am until 6pm on Saturday, October 2, and is open to all members of the public keen to get a behind the scenes glimpse of a radio station in action.

Those wishing to attend will have to book a time slot to ensure any risk of infection is kept to a minimum.

The charity broadcaster, which is based within Harrogate District Hospital on Lancaster Park Road, relies on an army of volunteers to fulfil a number of key roles, including presenting, request collecting and fund-raising.

Visitors on the day will be given a tour of the studios, be able to watch and listen to a show going out live, and have the chance to get behind a microphone and take on the role of a presenter.

Members of the organisation will also be on hand to answer questions and talk about their personal roles within the society, which this year celebrates its 44th anniversary.

At the beginning of September, Harrogate Hospital Radio become the first hospital radio station to broadcast on FM.

Harrogate Hospital Radio Chairman Mark Oldfield said: “This Open Day is aimed at informing the public of the role we provide to patients within the hospital, as well as hopefully recruiting new members.

“They will be able to find out about our broadcasting journey today, which has taken us from broadcasting from a single room with one turntable, one reel-to-reel tape player and one microphone, to the state-of-the-art studios we have now.

“For those interested in a broadcasting career, Hospital Radio is a great place to start. Some of the country’s best-known presenters, including Chris Evans, began their career this way.

“For those who aren’t looking for a presenting role, we have plenty of opportunities to help behind the scenes.

"Request collecting is one of the most important and rewarding roles there is.”

For those attending drinks and treats will be available on arrival. Unfortunately, there is no disabled access to the studios.

To book a tour, please email [email protected]uk