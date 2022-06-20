Celebration evening honours Harrogate and Ripon community carers

Carers and managers from the Harrogate and Ripon branches of Continued Care gathered together to let their hair down and celebrate their achievements throughout the unprecedented challenges of the last two years.

The event also featured the presentation of long service awards, as well as announcing the Carer of the Year for each branch.

Samantha Harrison, Director at Continued Care, said: “Working through Covid has been one of the hardest things we have experienced but through it all our staff have shown great determination and resilience, working together as a team and putting others before themselves.

Lynda Parker (centre) who has been with Continued Care for 22 years, with Director Samantha Harrison (left) and Registered Manager Tanya Lowe (right)

“Before the pandemic, their jobs were hard enough but our staff have been selfless and focused on doing their best for our clients who are among the most vulnerable in our community.

"Their kindness, compassion and generosity has been inspirational. We wanted to say thank you and tell each of them how amazing they are and how proud we are of them.”

The Carer of the Year Award was voted for by people who use the service and their families as well as staff at Continued Care and it was presented to Sophie Philip for Harrogate and Janet Bettridge at Ripon.

Angie Barker (left) and Krisztina Bajusz (right) with their long service certificates and badges

Samantha added: “Sophie and Janet are outstanding carers and worthy winners of their awards.

"They are inspirational in the care they give, as well as being valued and respected by their colleagues.”

Long service certificates and badges were presented to nearly half of Continued Care’s staff - 65 people out of 140 - who have been with the company for five years or more.

Making the presentations, area manager Mike Herrington said it was amazing to have such a high proportion of long-serving staff in the company, given the well-known challenges within the care sector around employee retention.

He said: “This is testament to the quality of our staff and what they do for us, as well as what we do for them, and how we all work together to make sure people get the best service we can give them.”

Family-run Continued Care is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and offers a range of home care services across the Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon area.