Live chef demonstrations announced for next weekends Harrogate Food and Drink Festival

After a hugely successful first year on the Stray in 2021, The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns on June 25 and 26 for another summer weekend of food, drink and live entertainment.

The festival boasts up to five live chef demonstrations a day in their Cookery Theatre, hosted by Leeds Cookery School representatives, with established chefs from across the region showcasing their individual specialties in the form of international cuisine.

Demonstrations are educational and entertaining, aimed at all abilities as an introduction to new cooking styles, with chefs focusing on local ingredients.

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will host a number of live cookery demonstrations from the region’s top chefs next weekend

The diverse line-up features guest appearances from Leeds Cookery School resident chefs, as well as familiar faces from local restaurants.

Chefs include Josh Whitehead, formerly the Executive Chef at Harewood Estate and a semi-finalist of the 2016 MasterChef: The Professionals, who is now the creative force behind new restaurant Samsons that has recently opened in Harrogate, who will take to the stage on the Saturday.

Sharing the stage on both days will be Executive Head Chef Josh Barnes of Goldsborough Hall, formerly Head Chef at the Galvin Brothers La Chapelle restaurant in London, where he retained their Michelin Star and AA 3 rosette status, whilst also being awarded for having London’s best vegetarian and vegan tasting menus.

Sunday sees Executive Chef of Kuala Lumpur Restaurant Norman Musa showcasing his skills with modern twists on tradition Malaysian cuisine.

Norman has an extensive career in the culinary arts, including opening his first restaurant in Manchester in 2006, followed by joining the Formula 1 Lotus Team as their head chef, and opening two more restaurants in Malaysia in 2014 and 2016.

He was appointed the Kuala Lumpur Food Ambassador in 2015 by the KL Mayor to promote Kuala Lumpur as the gastronomic city to the European market.

He curated the KL Big Kitchen Festival, and his latest book BOWLFUL- Fresh and Vibrant dishes from Southeast Asia’ is due to be released on October 13.

Thousands of food lovers are expected to attend The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival on The Stray, with an expanded Artisan Market of over 90 local businesses, 20 international street food traders, independent bars, live entertainers, street performers, children’s activities, fun fair, and a variety of live jazz, pop and acoustic music from upcoming acts.

The festival will once again run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for charity Mind in Harrogate, having raised over £52,000 over the past six years for Yorkshire mental health charities.