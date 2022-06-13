Carers Week raises awareness of unpaid carers across the Harrogate district

Running from June 6 to 12, the charity Carers’ Resource, based in Harrogate, held a range of activities aimed at supporting unpaid carers and raising awareness of what they do.

The theme of this year’s Carers Week was "making caring visible, valued and supported".

Carers Week - Carers at the Dales Diners group in Darley.

The charity provides emotional and practical help to anyone who is looking after a family member or friend who has a disability, mental or physical illness, addiction or frailty.

Events in the Harrogate district included a special Jubilee-themed Carers Week lunch for the Dales Diners group in Darley, a woodland walk and picnic at Grewelthorpe’s Hackfall Woods, and a walk and picnic in Valley Gardens for the Men Care Too group.

There was also a Harrogate Open Office Afternoon, at the charity’s new base at 3 Grove Park Court, Grove Park Terrace, and Carers’ Resource staff held an awareness-raising stall at Morrisons.

Chris Whiley, Carers’ Resource CEO, said: “It was wonderful to be able to hold so many face to face groups and activities during the week, providing support, fun and friendship for carers.

Carers Week - Carers’ Resource at Morrisons in Harrogate.

“The events we held in supermarkets and shopping centres across Harrogate, Craven and Bradford districts were also very successful in terms of raising awareness and visibility of carers. Our staff met many new carers during the week, which means we can now provide them with much-needed support.

“An important part of our work is helping people recognise themselves as carers, and knowing their rights and the help that is available to them.

“I’d like to thank all our staff, volunteers, and partner organisations, and of course carers themselves, who helped make Carers Week such a success.”