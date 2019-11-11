Brexit Party pulls out of Harrogate seat for General Election
Only days after the Green Party made a deal to stand down in next month's General Election in Harrogate, the Brexit Party is now doing the same.
Nick Jardine, a retired consulting engineer was to have contested the constituency in the next general election, standing against incumbent, Andrew Jones.
But, after speculation over a deal with the Conservative Party, the national Brexit Party has just announced it will not contest any seat of the 317 seats currently held by the Conservative Party in next month's poll.
But the Brexit Party will still stand and campaign in Labour seats around the country.
The news comes after Green Party candidate Shan Oakes was confirmed as the Green Party's candidate in Harrogate and Knaresborough only to announce a few days later that she would be standing aside after the Lib Dems made a partial electoral pact with the Green Party at a higher level.