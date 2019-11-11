Brexit Party pulls out of Harrogate seat for General Election

Pulled out in a national deal - Nick Jardine, who was to have been the Brexit Party candidate for the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency.

Nick Jardine, a retired consulting engineer was to have contested the constituency in the next general election, standing against incumbent, Andrew Jones.

But, after speculation over a deal with the Conservative Party, the national Brexit Party has just announced it will not contest any seat of the 317 seats currently held by the Conservative Party in next month's poll.

But the Brexit Party will still stand and campaign in Labour seats around the country.