'Serious collision' closes A59 near Knaresborough and Harrogate
What North Yorkshire Police have described as a "serious collision" this morning has led to the closure of the road between Knaresborough and the A1 (M) junction 47.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 11:44 am
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 11:48 am
Police say the A59 will remain closed for much of the day and the road is closed in both directions near to the A1 roundabout.
Emergency services have been at the scene with one report claiming two vehicles had appeared to be on fire.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance has also attended the scene.
North Yorkshire Police are urging drivers to please avoid the area while emergency services respond.
All motorists are advised to find alternative routes.