“Better opportunities for young people”- New Girlguiding headquarters near Harrogate in need of £500,000 to be completed
Located on the outskirts of Harrogate, Birk Crag will provide a modern, multi-purpose and environmentally friendly base for the Girlguiding community across North Yorkshire West.
The new structure will also provide a space for young leaders, leaders and helpers, as well as residential facilities for unit holidays, sleepovers, weekend and day events as well as training courses.
The semi-rural location also aims to welcome the community including guiding units from neighbouring counties.
The project, which began just before COVID, has been hit by the unprecedented events of the last few years and now faces further challenges following rises in material costs.
So far, the building has cost 1.2 million, and the organisation is now looking to raise a further half a million pounds to complete the project.
Caroline Bentham, assistant county commissioner for North Yorkshire West Guides, said: “Birk Crag burnt down in the 60’s and rebuilt again.
“We got to the point where we couldn’t use it anymore.
“So we developed an ambitious plan and here we are.
“It began just before COVID hit so everything got put on hold.
“After COVID, building costs have more than doubled.
“What we need to raise now has also doubled.”
The building has been skillfully designed so it can be used for more than one unit at a time.
Units and meeting rooms are fitted with individual facilities whilst every safe-guarding specification has been well thought out.
Mrs Bentham said: “The kitchen will be designed for the girls to use, so when they have sleepovers they can enjoy doing things for themselves.
“We’ll have fire pits and a basement to store equipment.
“We won’t have to find a field here or there to hold events because we can have it all in here.
“The Association is completely volunteer run and places are outpricing us.
“We’ll be able to do so much more, for much less, and give young people a place to thrive and learn life skills.”
Once the ‘biggest hump’ of funds are sought for plumbing and electricity the building is set to be moving forward swiftly.
Mrs Bentham said: “We would be eternally grateful for anyone that can help.
“We’re doing so much on our own, it's non-stop.”
The centre aims to be a pillar to surrounding communities which will give young people better opportunities.
She also described Girlguiding to have constantly moved with modern times incorporating technology and popular culture, with real time values.
Mrs Bentham said:“We’ve now got ‘Interest Badges’ on blogging, craftivism, aspirations and meditation.
“It's not just hostesses and cooking like it used to be.
“We also teach the values which everyone gets so much from.
“But what we need now so desperately is funding.”
Designed by an architect, the surrounding landscape has also been mapped out to fit with the building's functionality and play an active part in Girlguiding criteria.
Mrs Bentham said:“We’ve gone full throttle with it, it's going to be incredible.
“We are so proud of the girls.
“We watch them grow and gain key skills which they take into adulthood.”